House (health and safety protocols) will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

House has missed the last four games due to a back injury, but it looks like he'll now be sidelined due to possible COVID-19 exposure. House should be considered day-to-day while the Rockets conduct contact tracing, but it's possible he could miss more time as Houston heads out on a three-game road trip beginning Thursday in San Antonio.