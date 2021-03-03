House (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Nets.

House bruised his right knee against the Cavs on Monday, limiting him to just 11minutes of action in the loss. He was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday, but the Rockets have since ruled him out. Eric Gordon (knee) and David Nwaba (wrist) will also be sidelined, so Houston will be a bit shorthanded at the two and three spots.