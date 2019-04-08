Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 13 points in Sunday's win
House produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 149-113 win over the Suns.
House had been listed as probable due to a bruised left knee and was ultimately cleared to take the court. He has posted at least 13 points in three of the last four games and continues to play his role to perfection since signing a deal for the rest of 2018-19 back in mid-March. With the Rockets still fighting for playoff positioning, House should be expected to earn at least 20 minutes (as per usual) during Tuesday's season finale versus the Thunder.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Cleared for action•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Probable with bruised knee•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Hits four triples in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Stays hot from deep•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Team-high 30 minutes in win•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Fares well in second straight game•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...