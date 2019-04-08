House produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 149-113 win over the Suns.

House had been listed as probable due to a bruised left knee and was ultimately cleared to take the court. He has posted at least 13 points in three of the last four games and continues to play his role to perfection since signing a deal for the rest of 2018-19 back in mid-March. With the Rockets still fighting for playoff positioning, House should be expected to earn at least 20 minutes (as per usual) during Tuesday's season finale versus the Thunder.