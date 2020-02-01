House totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over Dallas.

House has started two out of the last three games and has scored a total of 35 points. He could see another start Sunday at home against New Orleans with Clint Capela (heel) expected to sit out.