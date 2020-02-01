Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 14 in start
House totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over Dallas.
House has started two out of the last three games and has scored a total of 35 points. He could see another start Sunday at home against New Orleans with Clint Capela (heel) expected to sit out.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Starting at power forward•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Returning to bench•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Produces full line in starting role•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Joins starting five•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Great two-way effort Monday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Back to bench•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.