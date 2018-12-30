House ended with 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 108-104 victory over the Pelicans.

House continues to make the best of a bad situation, filling in for the injured James Ennis (hamstring). His value for the team typically translates better in reality as opposed to fantasy but he is worth a look in deeper formats with his current playing time and ability to contribute in a number of areas.