House had 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one rebound in 27 minutes during Thursday's 119-109 win over the Raptors.

House returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with an illness. However, he came off the bench behind Ben McLemore, who poured in 28 points and sank eight threes. McLemore has been on a roll as of late, so whether House rejoins the starting lineup or not he could suddenly have stiff competition for time.