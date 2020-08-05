House tallied 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to Portland.

House has been locked in since the NBA resumed play, totaling 53 points over three games. That's good for 17.7 points per contest, more than seven points above his seasonal average. The 27-year-old will attempt to extend his season-long streak of games with at least 15 points Thursday against the Lakers.