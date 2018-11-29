House tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 loss to Dallas.

House, playing in just his second game for the Rockets, scored 18 points including a pair of triples. It appears as though House is going to have a regular role in the rotation if his first two games are anything to go by. He could be worth taking a flier on in deeper formats to see exactly how things play out but chances are he will find it hard to provide consistent value.