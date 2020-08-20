House posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 Game 2 win over the Thunder.

House was spectacular, stepping up offensively with Russell Westbrook (quad) still sidelined while also helping out on the boards. With Houston opting to play smaller lineups for the duration of games, House and the rest of the Rockets are forced to crash the glass to make up for the size disadvantage down low. He'll look to keep it rolling during Saturday's Game 3.