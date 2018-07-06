Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 20 in summer league opener
House had 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Friday's summer league opener against the Pacers.
The former Texas A&M standout got the start and played 28 minutes -- the second-highest total on the team. House, who spent time in the G League last season, will look to use summer league to secure a camp invite and, perhaps, a two-way or non-guaranteed roster spot.
