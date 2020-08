House turned in 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 loss to the Thunder.

House played the second-most minutes on the team, trailing only James Harden. He has chipped in nicely in the scoring, rebounding and three-point shooting departments over the last three games, stepping up with Russell Westbrook (quad) sidelined. House will look to keep it rolling during Wednesday's crucial Game 5.