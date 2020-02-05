Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 22 to go with full line
House went off for 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 win over the Hornets.
House matched his career high in made threes while finishing one point shy of matching his career high in scoring. Moreover, he paced the team in minutes and made an impact on both ends, stepping up on the glass once again for the undersized Rockets. Depending on the status of Clint Capela (heel) heading into Thursday's matchup versus the Lakers, House could be in line for another heavy minute total at the power forward position.
