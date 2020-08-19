House (toe) had nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 Game 1 win over the Thunder.

House returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a toe injury. He turned in a fairly modest stat line overall. However, his ability to not just spot up from beyond the arc but also make plays for himself and others off the dribble helps keep Houston's offense humming. It's unclear how long Russell Westbrook (quadriceps) will be sidelined, but until he returns House can likely be expected to be among those asked to help pick up the slack.