House finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 victory over the Celtics.

House scored seven points in three minutes during the middle of the fourth, but he remained quiet for most of the contest. The undrafted 26-year-old concluded February with a bad stretch in his outside shooting, going 1-of-11 in his last three games.