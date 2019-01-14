House generated 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 30 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 116-109 loss to the Magic.

That's back-to-back 14-point outings for House, who had offered just 16 points combined over the preceding three contests. As a player who attempts the majority of his shots from beyond the arc, House's scoring could remain somewhat volatile, but he's at least been afforded a decent window of opportunity. House has played no fewer than 25 minutes since Dec. 20 and should regularly clear that mark so long as both Eric Gordon (knee) and Chris Paul (hamstring) are sidelined.