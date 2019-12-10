Rockets' Danuel House: Serviceable line in narrow loss
House had 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 119-118 loss to the Kings.
House was back in the starting lineup Monday after coming off the bench in his return from an illness. He was decent in his 34 minutes without blowing anyone away. During the last few weeks, House has been hampered by both injury and illness. During that time Ben McLemore has carved out a sizeable role for himself which could impact House ever so slightly. House is undoubtedly the superior defender and should continue to see at least 30 minutes a night, making him a clear hold in standard leagues.
