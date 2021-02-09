House will come off the bench Tuesday at New Orleans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

The 27-year-old started Monday against the Hornets and had 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes, but he'll return to the bench Tuesday with John Wall (rest) and Eric Gordon (rest) back in action. House should still be one of the top options off the bench for the Rockets.