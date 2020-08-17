House (toe) took part in Sunday's practice and is expected to be available Tuesday in Game 1 of the Rockets' Western Conference quarterfinals series with the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

House's sprained left big toe kept him out of the Rockets' final two seeding games, but as anticipated, the swingman looks like he'll be ready to go for Houston's postseason opener. He'll likely step back into his normal starting role at small forward, slotting in on the wing alongside Eric Gordon, who will replace the injured Russell Westbrook (quadriceps) on the top unit. Over his five appearances to date at the NBA bubble in Orlando, House is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 triples and 1.4 assists in 34.6 minutes per contest.