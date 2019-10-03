Rockets' Danuel House: Sidelined with stitches
House (leg) will not play Thursday against the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
House needed three stitches after opening up a cut on his leg during Wednesday's practice. While the forward won't be available for Houston's showdown with the Clippers in Hawaii, he should be good to go when the team travels to Tokyo next week.
