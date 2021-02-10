House posted 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-101 loss to the Rockets.

House wasn't particularly efficient Tuesday, but he made up for it with nice box score stats. The performance was the third time this season House has dished at least five assists, and it was the second time this season he's swiped at least three steals.