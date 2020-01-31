Rockets' Danuel House: Starting at power forward
House will start Friday's game against the Mavericks at power forward, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
House will make his second start in three games with Clint Capela (heel) ruled out for Friday's tilt. He played a key role in Houston's victory over Utah on Monday, finishing with 21 points, 11 boards and five steals in 46 minutes.
