House will start Saturday against the Spurs, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

With Chris Paul (hamstring) set to miss his first game in an extended absence, coach Mike D'Antoni will opt to start House in Paul's stead. It's unclear if House will occupy the role for the entirety of Paul's absence. When seeing 20-plus minutes, he's averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.