Rockets' Danuel House: Starting vs. Spurs
House will start Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Houston will experiment with bringing Eric Gordon off the bench Wednesday, so House will move into the lineup at the small forward spot. For now, it's unclear if the move is in any way permanent, but either way, House should be in line for more minutes in the absence of Gerald Green (foot), who's expected to miss several months, at minimum.
