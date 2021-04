House will start Tuesday's contest against the Timberwolves, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Tuesday marks House's first start since April 4, as he came off the bench in his return from a 10-game absence Friday against the Clippers and then saw a DNP the next day. As a starter this season, he's averaged 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.9 minutes.