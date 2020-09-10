House (personal), who is listed as out for Thursday's Game 4 matchup with the Lakers, could miss the remainder of the Rockets' Western Conference semifinals series while the NBA probes his potential violation of campus protocol at the Orlando bubble, Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com report.

The Rockets made House a late scratch ahead of their Game 3 loss Tuesday, attributing the sixth man's absence to "personal reasons." According to sources familiar with the situation, House never left the NBA campus, but the league is looking into his activity within the team hotel. If the league determines that House breached protocol, he could be subject to a 10-day quarantine period that would sideline him for the remainder of this series and -- if the Rockets overcome their 2-1 series deficit and advance -- a portion of the Western Conference Finals.