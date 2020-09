House's (personal) status for Thursday's Game 4 against the Lakers remains undecided, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

House was scratched from Game 3 due to a personal matter, and it's not yet clear what, exactly, prompted the absence. At practice Wednesday, coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters that he's still waiting to hear whether House will be available for Game 4. After going scoreless in Game 1, House hit three three-pointers en route to 13 points in Game 2.