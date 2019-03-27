House put up 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and added four boards in 28 minutes Tuesday in the Rockets' 108-94 loss to the Bucks.

House is locked in from distance at the moment, as he's knocked down multiple triples in all but one of his seven games with the Rockets since having his two-way contract converted into a standard deal earlier this month. He doesn't offer much help in other areas, but the ample three-point production he's supplying makes him an elite streaming option for fantasy managers looking to make up ground in that category.