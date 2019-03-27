Rockets' Danuel House: Stays hot from deep
House put up 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and added four boards in 28 minutes Tuesday in the Rockets' 108-94 loss to the Bucks.
House is locked in from distance at the moment, as he's knocked down multiple triples in all but one of his seven games with the Rockets since having his two-way contract converted into a standard deal earlier this month. He doesn't offer much help in other areas, but the ample three-point production he's supplying makes him an elite streaming option for fantasy managers looking to make up ground in that category.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Team-high 30 minutes in win•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Fares well in second straight game•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Will come off bench Sunday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Matches career high in scoring•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Draws sport start•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Closing in on NBA deal•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...