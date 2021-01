House (COVID-19 protocols) is out Thursday against the Spurs, Adam Wexler of Sports Talk 790 reports.

The Rockets will be shorthanded Thursday. John Wall (knee) and James Harden (not injury related) have already been ruled out, while Eric Gordon (lower leg) is questionable. That should lead to plenty of minutes for the likes of Ben McLemore, David Nwaba, Sterling Brown and Jae'Sean Tate.