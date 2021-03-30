House (personal) scored two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added three assists and one steal across 24 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 120-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

House recaptured his spot in the starting five in his return from a two-game absence, but he was largely an afterthought during his time on the court. He finished the night with a team-low 9.9 percent usage rate, about six percentage points below his season-long mark. Limited touches could start to become the norm for House while he shares the floor with two ball-dominant players in John Wall and Kevin Porter, the latter whom has replaced Victor Oladipo as the starting shooting guard.