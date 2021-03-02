House suffered a right knee contusion during Monday's game against the Cavaliers and is questionable to return, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
House went down hard in the first half but was able to walk to the locker room under his own power. The team has since reported that the big man is dealing with a knee injury. David Nwaba and Sterling Brown would likely be asked to pick up additional minutes if House can't return.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Adds 11 points, six boards in loss•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Produces well in Oladipo's return•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Drops 17 points in spot start•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Joins starting five•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Forgettable night in loss•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Solid performance Tuesday•