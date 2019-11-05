House contributed 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 107-100 win over the Grizzlies.

As per usual, House fired away liberally from distance, but his production in the defensive categories was the more notable takeaway from his box-score line. Though House averaged only 0.3 blocks in 25.1 minutes per game in 2018-19, he's now swatted at least one shot in all seven of the Rockets' games to date. Fantasy managers probably can't count on House continuing to be an asset in that category, but any defensive production he offers in future games will at least help compensate for his streaky shooting.