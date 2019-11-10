House produced 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six steals, five rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 victory over the Bulls.

House was passive on the offensive end during Saturday's victory but thrived on the defensive end, nabbing a career-high six steals. He has had a terrific start to the season and is currently the 23rd ranked player in 9-category formats. This is likely unsustainable, however, his role appears secured and given the Rockets need for defense, House should be rostered in all standard formats.