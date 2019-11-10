Play

House produced 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six steals, five rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 victory over the Bulls.

House was passive on the offensive end during Saturday's victory but thrived on the defensive end, nabbing a career-high six steals. He has had a terrific start to the season and is currently the 23rd ranked player in 9-category formats. This is likely unsustainable, however, his role appears secured and given the Rockets need for defense, House should be rostered in all standard formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories