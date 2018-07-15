Rockets' Danuel House: Tallies game-high scoring total Saturday
House registered 30 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 29 minutes during the Rockets' 92-87 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
House's offensive haul led all players on the afternoon, as his shot was sharp from all over the court. The 25-year-old saw the first appreciable run of his NBA career in the 2017-18 campaign with the Suns, posting averages of 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 17.5 minutes over 23 games. House made a strong impression in Las Vegas, posting averages of 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steal across 27.0 minutes over five games. At minimum, that could be enough for a training camp invite, but that remains to be seen.
