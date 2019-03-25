Rockets' Danuel House: Team-high 30 minutes in win
House had 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-90 win over the Pelicans.
House has reached double figures in seven of his last nine appearances, and he has also drained at least three treys in seven of the last nine as well. The 25-year-old forward is proving to be a very valuable wing player for the Rockets, and he even earned a team-high minute total in this blowout victory.
