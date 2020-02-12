House recorded 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 victory over Boston.

House has been a nice surprise over the past couple of weeks, reinvigorating his fantasy season after falling out of the standard league conversation. There was no Eric Gordon (leg) and so the minutes may have been somewhat skewed. With that being said, his production has been more than adequate and there is a world in which he remains in the starting unit even when Gordon returns to action. He doesn't have the highest upside but in a 30 minutes role, House is worth adding in most competitive formats.