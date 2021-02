House added 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 119-94 loss to the Hornets.

Though it was a spot start for House in place of John Wall (injury management), House managed to finish second -- among starters -- in minutes played and tied for second in points scored. House has now managed to score in double figures in four of his last five games.