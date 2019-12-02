Rockets' Danuel House: To remain out Tuesday
House (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The same illness kept House out of Saturday's win over Atlanta, and he'll miss a second straight contest despite a pair of off days Sunday and Monday. With the Rockets entering a three-game week, House is probably best left on the bench in most weekly leagues.
