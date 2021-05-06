site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockets-danuel-house-unlikely-to-play-friday-362330 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Rockets' Danuel House: Unlikely to play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
House (ankle) is doubtful Friday against the Bucks.
House is expected to miss a fifth straight game Friday. The Rockets have a 13-player injury report, so DFS managers should keep an eye out for who will actually be available.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read