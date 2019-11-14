Rockets' Danuel House: Unlikely to play Friday
House (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
House is on track to miss a second straight game due to a bruised back. With the Rockets playing a back-to-back set, there's a chance House could return for Saturday's game if he ultimately doesn't play Friday.
