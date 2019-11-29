Rockets' Danuel House: Unlikely to play Saturday
House has an illness and is doubtful to play Saturday against Atlanta, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
House recently returned from a shoulder injury but is now expected to miss at least one game due to the illness. Ben McLemore is a likely candidate to enter the starting lineup in House's expected absence.
