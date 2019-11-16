Rockets' Danuel House: Upgraded to questionable
House (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
House appears to be nearing a return as he continues to recover from a back bruise. If he's unable to go, look for Ben McLemore to draw a third-straight start.
