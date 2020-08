House (toe) is a game-time call for Friday's game against the 76ers, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

House wasn't on the injury report originally, but it appears his toe is bothering him more than expected, or maybe coach Mike D'Antoni is looking to get the wing a night off before the postseason. Either way, an absence would open up more minutes for the likes of DeMarre Carroll, Luc Mbah a Moute and other forwards on the roster.