House (toe) has been ruled out of Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

House will miss his second straight game as he continues to deal with an inflamed toe. It seems as though this will be his last absence, as coach Mike D'Antoni said there's a "good chance" he'll be available next game. More information on his status should come out closer to Game 5 on Wednesday, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.