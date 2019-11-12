Rockets' Danuel House: Will not return vs. Pelicans
House will not return to Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a bruised back, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
House's injury figures to open up some extra minutes for Eric Gordon and potentially Ben McLemore. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, but his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Clippers.
