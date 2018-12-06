Rockets' Danuel House: Will sign, be available Thursday
House will sign a two-way deal with the Rockets in time to be available for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Things have moved quickly in the signing of House, and he will be available to take the court if need be. In five previous games with the team, he averaged 8.4 points and 2.8 boards across 20.8 minutes.
