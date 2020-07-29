House will start at small forward Friday against the Mavericks in place of Eric Gordon (ankle), Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

With Gordon out for about two-to-three weeks, House will step into a starting role. He's often started, getting the nod in 47 of his 58 appearances. In starts, he's averaged 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks.