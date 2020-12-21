House will begin the season as the Rockets' starting small forward, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Coach Stephen Silas will roll with House over Eric Gordon, who will remain in a bench roll in an effort to bring more scoring to the second unit. House made a name for himself in 2019-20, setting career-highs in both games played (63) and minutes per game (30.4). Fantasy-wise, House's high-volume three-point shooting is the primary appeal, but he's also a decent rebounder who averaged 1.1 steals per game last season.