House (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Mavs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is the first we've heard of any back issues for House, so it's possible he tweaked it during shootaround or a pregame workout. Either way, House will be unavailable Monday, forcing the Rockets to use a fourth different starting lineup through five games. Eric Gordon, David Nwaba and Sterling Brown could all benefit in House's absence.