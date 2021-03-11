House (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
House will be sidelined for the first game coming out of the All-Star break as he continues to deal with a bruised right knee. Sterling Brown figures to have an increased role, especially if Eric Gordon knee is also sidelined.
