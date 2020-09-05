House (face) won't return to Game 1 against the Lakers on Friday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
House will be held out of the remainder of Friday's contest as a precautionary measure, but the small forward isn't in the concussion protocol. He'll get a day to recover prior to Game 2, but whether he's able to return to the court Sunday remains to be seen.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Heads to locker room•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 21 in Monday's Game 4•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 19, grabs nine boards•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores nine, dishes five•